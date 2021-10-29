Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

DeAnne Smith as DeAnne Smith in: DeAnne Smith

DeAnne Smith, from Netflix's Comedians of the World and that viral video about straight men stepping up their game that.

Oct 29, 2021

DeAnne Smith as DeAnne Smith in: DeAnne Smith

22 22 people viewed this event.

DeAnne Smith, from Netflix’s Comedians of the World and that viral video about straight men stepping up their game that you may have seen on your Facebook feed a few years ago, returns to Comedy Bar. DeAnne headlines a fun night with their funny friends, and as always you can expect the show to be feminist, queer af, and like, just cool man. (I mean, have you noticed the gender-neutral pronouns in here? “Man,” of course, is used in the most inclusive of ways. DeAnne calls their dog man, maaaan.) Also featuring some people DeAnne hasn’t booked yet, but who will no doubt be hilarious. 

https://comedybar.ca/shows/deanne-smith-as-deanne-smith-in-deanne-smith?ev=2021-11-10

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $22

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time
Wed, Nov 10th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine