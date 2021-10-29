DeAnne Smith, from Netflix’s Comedians of the World and that viral video about straight men stepping up their game that you may have seen on your Facebook feed a few years ago, returns to Comedy Bar. DeAnne headlines a fun night with their funny friends, and as always you can expect the show to be feminist, queer af, and like, just cool man. (I mean, have you noticed the gender-neutral pronouns in here? “Man,” of course, is used in the most inclusive of ways. DeAnne calls their dog man, maaaan.) Also featuring some people DeAnne hasn’t booked yet, but who will no doubt be hilarious.

https://comedybar.ca/shows/deanne-smith-as-deanne-smith-in-deanne-smith?ev=2021-11-10