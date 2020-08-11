Dixonlicious LIVE Online Auction

NOW MagazineAll EventsDixonlicious LIVE Online Auction

Dixon Hall
For the past 5 years, Dixon Hall’s “Dixonlicious” fundraising event has been a cornerstone of support for vital food programs in Toronto’s downtown east and Regent Park. Last year, the event raised over $100,000, helping to provide 30,000 meals to those in need through critical programs like Meals on Wheels for isolated seniors.

This year, as the COVID-19 pandemic brings unprecedented challenges to the most vulnerable members of our community, we need your support more than ever. We’ve moved one of our favourite parts of the event, our auction, online. The online auction opens Tuesday, August 25 at 9 am, when we’ll start taking bids, and closes Monday, August 31 at 9 pm.

 

