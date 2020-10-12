Don Valley Ravine Cleanup

Join with Don’t Mess with the Don as we wrapup our EVENT cleanup schedule for 2020.

We will be going back to a familiar location, an area that still requires the efforts of all.

Park entrance is at 73 Thorncliff Park Drive.

Look for and follow the DMWTD signs to our red tent.

If you drive, there is ample parking

at the bottom of the hill.

Lots of trails through the beautiful Don Valley for those that walk, run or bike.

Sturdy shoes and gloves are recommended, we will provide bags.

Facecoverings are also recommended and we ask everyone to practice safe physical distancing at all times.

We will be collecting names for potential contact tracing.

This is a family friendly outdoor activity and hope everyone can join in helping to keep our parks free from litter and illegal dumping.

Rain or shine.

**We will try to continue our weekly Wednesday POPUPS, weather permitting. Check in regularly on Facebook for updates.