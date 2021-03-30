Don Valley Spring Clean

Don’t Mess with the Don mega clean up of the Don Valley. Groups and individuals welcome to the socially distanced and COVID safe event.

Gloves, bags, shovels and rakes, provided. April 11 from 9 am-noon. Email cleanup@dontmesswiththedon.ca to sign up.

There will be sign in at the clean up and experienced volunteers to help you in every way.

We are also asking that when you sign up please be fairly certain of your availability for the clean up as we need to plan carefully for numbers due to Covid safety.

This year DMWTD already removed nearly 30,000 pounds of garbage from the Don and over 130,000 pounds in three years. Even though we are doing clean ups almost every week, this is our big spring clean and the Don Valley really needs your help.

Share this clean up if you can on FB or even better put together a small family/friend group and come on out.