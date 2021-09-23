Downsview Park Wellness Walk- Get Outside in Nature

Take a break to refresh and decompress. Join us for a walk through Downsview Park’s fields and forests.



Get outside and get moving! Join us for an active social walk through Downsview Park’s forests and meadows. This program has two time options, a morning walk from 10:00 – 11:00 AM and an afternoon walk from 1:00 – 2:00 PM. Please ensure your ticket matches your desired walking time.

Registration is required.

Please let us know if have any accessibility needs. Please do not bring any pets to this program. Service animals are always welcome.

Downsview Park’s Education programs are supported by TD Friends of the Environment Foundation