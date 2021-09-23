Downsview Park Wellness Walk- Get Outside in Nature

Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 23, 2021

Take a break to refresh and decompress. Join us for a walk through Downsview Park’s fields and forests.
 

Get outside and get moving! Join us for an active social walk through Downsview Park’s forests and meadows. This program has two time options, a morning walk from 10:00 – 11:00 AM and an afternoon walk from 1:00 – 2:00 PM. Please ensure your ticket matches your desired walking time.

Registration is required.

Please let us know if have any accessibility needs. Please do not bring any pets to this program. Service animals are always welcome.

Downsview Park’s Education programs are supported by TD Friends of the Environment Foundation

Additional Details

Location Address - 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 563070

Date And Time
Tue, Oct 5th, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
to

Location
Downsview Park

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

