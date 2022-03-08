Readers' Choice 2021

Downsview Park Nature Connection

Mar 8, 2022

Mar 8, 2022

Downsview Park Nature Connection

Explore Downsview Park through a free nature program.

Connect with the natural world through hands-on outdoor activities. Registration is required for all attendees.

April 10, Nature Play
Imagination, exploration and fun are at the heart of this free play program. We will be combining natural and human-made loose parts to create an exciting forest adventure.

Location Address - 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5

Event Price - Free

Sun, Apr 10th, 2022 @ 02:00 PM
to 03:30 PM

Downsview Park

Other

Community Events

