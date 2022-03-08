Downsview Park Nature Connection

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Explore Downsview Park through a free nature program.
Connect with the natural world through hands-on outdoor activities. Registration is required for all attendees.
April 10, Nature Play
Imagination, exploration and fun are at the heart of this free play program. We will be combining natural and human-made loose parts to create an exciting forest adventure.
Location Address - 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5
Event Price - Free
Location ID - 563070