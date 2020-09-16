Downsview Park Nature Connection: Shelter Across Species

Fall is here and we are exploring the way animals prepare for winter. Join us for a shelter walk around the Park where we explore how animals “winterproof” themselves through shelters and more. Free outdoor park program based on nature-themed topics to get you exploring the natural world. 2 pm. Reserve, ticket required.

In response to COVID-19 changes to the program have been made to keep participants and staff as safe as possible. Participants and staff will be in small groups, not exceeding provincial regulations. All participants must pre-register, everyone needs a ticket to attend. We will no longer have a indoor component. We recommend participants bring a mask, and a health check in will be needed before attending all programs. Additional information will be sent to all program participants. If you have any questions about our COVID-19 policies, please contact us.

All participants under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. This program may take place on rough trails, strollers are not recommended. Please do not bring animals* to Nature Connection programs and remember to dress for the weather.

*Service animals are always welcome.

Meet outside the Discovery Centre (back of 70 Canuck Avenue, next to the greenhouses).