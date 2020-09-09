Downsview Park Nature Connection: Tree Planting

Trees are an essential part of a healthy urban environment. Come to Downsview Park and get your hands dirty planting native trees. All planting tools and materials will be provided. No previous experience is needed. 2-3:30 pm. Family-friendly event.

In response to COVID-19 changes to the program have been made to keep participants and staff as safe as possible. Participants and staff will be in small groups, not exceeding provincial regulations. All participants must pre-register, everyone needs a ticket to attend. We will no longer have an indoor component. We recommend participants bring a mask, and a health check in will be needed before attending all programs. Additional information will be sent to all program participants. If you have any questions about our COVID-19 policies, please contact us.

Participants may sign up for one session or all the sessions. Each session must be registered separately. Each person must have a ticket.

Meet outside the Discovery Centre (back of 70 Canuck Avenue, next to the greenhouses).

Please note: Pets are not permitted at this program. Service animals are always welcome.