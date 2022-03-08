Downsview Park Nature Play

Explore Downsview Park through a free nature program.

Connect with the natural world through hands-on outdoor activities. Registration is required for all attendees.

March 16, Nature Play

Imagination, exploration and fun are at the heart of this free play program. We will be combining natural and human-made loose parts to create an exciting forest adventure.

In response to COVID-19, changes to the program have been made to keep participants and staff as safe as possible. Additional information will be sent to all program participants. If you have any questions about our COVID-19 policies, please contact us.