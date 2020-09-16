Downsview Park Tree Planting with Nikibii Dawadinna Giigwag

Tree planting at the Park with the community in collaboration with Nikibii Dawadinna Giigwag program participants. Nikibii Dawadinna Giigwag means ‘Flooded Valley Healing’ in Anishinaabemowin, a Manitoulin dialect, and is an initiative that provides Indigenous youth with hands-on ecological learning opportunities to address a growing intergenerational gap on traditional environmental knowledge. There are wo planting times, for physical distancing, 10:00-10:45 am and 11:00-11:45 am. Please only choose one time slot for your participation. No experience is required. All tools and materials will be provided. Reserve, ticket required.

In response to COVID-19 changes to the program have been made to keep participants and staff as safe as possible. Participants and staff will be in small groups, not exceeding provincial regulations. All participants must pre-register, everyone needs a ticket to attend. We will no longer have a indoor component. We recommend participants bring a mask, and a health check in will be needed before attending all programs. Additional information will be sent to all program participants. If you have any questions about our COVID-19 policies, please contact us.