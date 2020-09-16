Downsview Park’s A Walk in the Park: Wonderful World of Seeds and Trees

NOW MagazineAll EventsDownsview Park’s A Walk in the Park: Wonderful World of Seeds and Trees

Celebrate the first day of fall with seed and tree walk. This program is geared toward adults and will take place on accessible pathways. 9:30 am. Free.

In response to COVID-19 changes to the program have been made to keep participants and staff as safe as possible. Participants and staff will be in small groups, not exceeding provincial regulations. All participants must pre-register. We will no longer have a indoor component. We ask all participants to wear masks, and a health check in will be needed before attending all programs. Additional information will be sent to all program participants. If you have any questions about our COVID-19 policies, please contact us.

2020-09-22@09:30 AM to
Downsview Park
 

Other
 

Community Events
 

2020-09-22

Virtual event

