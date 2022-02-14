Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Dune: The IMAX Experience at Cinepshere

Feb 14, 2022

Dune: The IMAX Experience at Cinepshere

17 17 people viewed this event.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Additional Details

Location Address - 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3B9

Event Price - 9.24 - 13.27

Date And Time

Fri, Feb 18th, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
to Mon, Feb 21st, 2022

Location

Cinesphere

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine