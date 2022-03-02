Dunkirk: The IMAX Experience at Cinesphere

Dunkirk opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in. The film’s ensemble cast includes Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy and Barry Keoghan, with Kenneth Branagh (“My Week with Marilyn,” “Hamlet,” “Henry V”), Cillian Murphy (“Inception,” “The Dark Knight” Trilogy), Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies,” “Wolf Hall”) and Tom Hardy (“The Revenant,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Inception”).

Following his use of IMAX cameras in The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar, Christopher Nolan designed Dunkirk for IMAX – capturing a large portion of the film with IMAX’s 15perf 65m film cameras, the highest-resolution cameras in the world. Exclusively in IMAX theatres, scenes shot with this camera will expand to fill the entire screen, allowing moviegoers to see up to 40% more of the image with unprecedented crispness, clarity and color saturation for a truly immersive experience.

