Celebrate Easter online

Bloor Street United Church Zoom Holy Week and Easter schedule. Palm Sunday: Sunday, March 28 at 10:30 am. Maundy Thursday Communion: Thursday, April 1 at 7 pm. Good Friday: Friday, April 2 at 10:30 am. Easter Sunday Communion: Sunday, April 4 at 10:30 am.

Join online – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2305537702?pwd=cDYyWFVtRG55UE9MbzZncEw0ZUNYUT09

or call 647-374-4685 or 647-558-0588, give ID 230-553-7702, then ##

Part of the United Church of Canada, Bloor Street is a congregation of about 150 people. Our church is located at Spadina and Bloor, near downtown Toronto and U of T. Due to building closures, we have shifted our programs online. All are welcome for Sunday services on Zoom at 10:30 am. Proud to be an affirming congregation – publicly, intentionally, and explicitly welcoming of 2SLGBTQIA+ folks – since each one of us is seen as a child of God.