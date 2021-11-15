Eternals: The IMAX Experience

Eternals is a film about a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, who reunite to battle the evil Deviants. Director Chloé Zhao had full creative control in the IMAX® mastering theatre to ensure her personal vision for the IMAX® version was realized. Captured with high-resolution IMAX certified digital cameras, ETERNALS was filmed for IMAX and provides audiences with up to 40% more picture in the Cinesphere. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX®’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio also create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

