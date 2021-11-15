Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Eternals: The IMAX Experience

Nov 15, 2021

Eternals: The IMAX Experience

8 8 people viewed this event.

Eternals is a film about a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, who reunite to battle the evil Deviants. Director Chloé Zhao had full creative control in the IMAX® mastering theatre to ensure her personal vision for the IMAX® version was realized. Captured with high-resolution IMAX certified digital cameras, ETERNALS was filmed for IMAX and provides audiences with up to 40% more picture in the Cinesphere. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX®’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio also create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

Daily screenings:
3:00pm
7:00pm
10:40pm

Additional Details

Location Address - 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3B9

Event Price - 14;.45 - 19.45

Location ID - 560756

Date And Time
Mon, Nov 15th, 2021 @ 03:00 PM
Sun, Nov 21st, 2021 to

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine