Family Day Weekend at Ontario Place

This Family Day weekend, explore Toronto’s winter oasis on the waterfront! Here are some of the things you can enjoy on your visit:

✧ Watch Dune: The IMAX Experience at Cinesphere (Tickets required)

✧ Warm up at our Community Bonfire, hosted at the Cedar Cove North Fire Pit.

✧ Get a hot chocolate or light snack at the concession in the West Commons.

✧ Reserve your own Fire Pit.

✧ Take a self-guided public art walking tour of Ontario Place presented by ArtworxTO.

✧ Enjoy the trails in Trillium Park.

✧ Check out the ice formations and spectacular sunsets along the western shore of the West Island.