Family Day Weekend at Ontario Place

This Family Day weekend, explore Toronto’s winter oasis on the waterfront! Here are some of the things you can enjoy on your visit:
✧ Watch Dune: The IMAX Experience at Cinesphere (Tickets required)
✧ Warm up at our Community Bonfire, hosted at the Cedar Cove North Fire Pit.
✧ Get a hot chocolate or light snack at the concession in the West Commons.
✧ Reserve your own Fire Pit.
✧ Take a self-guided public art walking tour of Ontario Place presented by ArtworxTO.
✧ Enjoy the trails in Trillium Park.
✧ Check out the ice formations and spectacular sunsets along the western shore of the West Island.
Location Address - 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - Free
