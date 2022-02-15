Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Family Day Weekend at Ontario Place

Feb 15, 2022

Family Day Weekend at Ontario Place

16 16 people viewed this event.

This Family Day weekend, explore Toronto’s winter oasis on the waterfront! Here are some of the things you can enjoy on your visit:

✧ Watch Dune: The IMAX Experience at Cinesphere (Tickets required)
✧ Warm up at our Community Bonfire, hosted at the Cedar Cove North Fire Pit.
✧ Get a hot chocolate or light snack at the concession in the West Commons.
✧ Reserve your own Fire Pit.
✧ Take a self-guided public art walking tour of Ontario Place presented by ArtworxTO.
✧ Enjoy the trails in Trillium Park.
✧ Check out the ice formations and spectacular sunsets along the western shore of the West Island.

Additional Details

Location Address - 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 561102

Date And Time

Sat, Feb 19th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to Mon, Feb 21st, 2022

Location

Ontario Place

Event Types

Other

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine