Join the Scarborough Poetry Club for the “FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Poets Addressing Poverty” special event.

SAT OCT 1 from 1:00PM-2:30PM online over Zoom.

The event is free but we are encouraging donations to community organizations.

The event will feature readings by Jeevan Bhagwat, League of Canadian Poets, and members of the Scarborough Poetry Club.

Facilitated by Anna Nieminen, Poetry Curator.

Presented with the support of the League of Canadian Poets and the Canada Council for the Arts/ le Conseil des art du Canada.

Email scarboroughpoetry@gmail.com for a Zoom invite link.