Fort York Remembrance Day Service

On November 11, commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Remembrance Poppy in Canada by attending one of the City’s most evocative Remembrance Day Services at Fort York National Historic Site. Presented in partnership with the Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire (IODE). Meeting at the Strachan Avenue Military Cemetery on Garrison Common at 11 am, the attendees will honour all those who have fallen in defence of Canada. The admission is free. COVID-19 health and safety measures and protocols will be in place.