Free Digital Program: Key Change – A COC Podcast

The Canadian Opera Company’s new podcast, Key Change, returns this winter with more fresh takes on all things opera. Co-hosted by classical singer and culture critic Robyn Grant-Moran (a member of the COC’s Indigenous Circle of Artists) alongside COC Lead Curator, Opera Everywhere Julie McIsaac, the second season examines opera through artistic and cultural lenses, with special guests including: current and incoming COC General Directors Alexander Neef and Perryn Leech; Rena Roussin, a musicologist studying art music and activism; actor, director, and choreographer Michael Greyeyes; conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser; and visionary stage director Yuval Sharon. New episodes will be released every other week starting January 19, 2021.

Admission: FREE. Listen to all available episodes at coc.ca/KeyChange or wherever you get your podcasts.