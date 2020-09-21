NOW MagazineAll EventsFree Digital Programs: Culture Days 2020

Free Digital Programs: Culture Days 2020

Free Digital Programs: Culture Days 2020

by
187 187 people viewed this event.

The Canadian Opera Company is taking part in this year’s Culture Days, a national celebration of arts and culture with a diverse slate of activities. At the end of each September, Culture Days invites millions of people from across the country to get hands-on and go behind the scenes to highlight the importance of arts and culture in our communities. This year the celebrations have been extended to a four-week run. Sept 25-Oct 25. Free. http://culturedays.ca

Date: September 25 – 27, 2020
Program: Songs of Hope: From Our Homes to Yours

For the opening weekend of Culture Days 2020, the COC shares a special digital re-broadcast of Songs of Hope: From Our Homes to Yours. The intimate concert, recorded this past spring and performed by emerging artists of the company’s Ensemble Studio, features a deeply personal program meant to comfort and uplift, with every song holding a special significance for the artists.

Sign up to have the viewing link sent directly to your inbox at coc.ca/SongsOfHope

Date: September 25 – October 25, 2020
Program: Opera Makers: Activities for Young Creatives

The company’s original eight-part video series, Opera Makers: Activities for Young Creatives, will be available for the public to access throughout the entirety of Culture Days at coc.ca/OperaMakers.

 

Date And Time

2020-09-25 @ 12:00 AM to
2020-10-25 @ 11:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Other
 

Event Category

Stage

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.