Virtual Community Volunteer Tax Preparation Clinic

Community Family Services of Ontario is offering a FREE tax preparation service for low income individuals and families with simple tax returns, if you meet the following eligibility criteria:
A Permanent Resident, Convention Refugee or Live-in Caregiver
Annual Gross Income:
Bank Interest: Up to $1,000
No Rental, Investment, Business, Self-Employment, Foreign Income or Expenses
Dates: February 1 – June 30, 2022
Languages: English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Korean, Hindu & Malayalam
Inquiry/Registration：416-979-8299 ext. 2 (Settlement Team); ext. 247 (Rossana); Email rsancho@cfso.care
Event Price - Free