Virtual Community Volunteer Tax Preparation Clinic

Community Family Services of Ontario is offering a FREE tax preparation service for low income individuals and families with simple tax returns, if you meet the following eligibility criteria:

A Permanent Resident, Convention Refugee or Live-in Caregiver

Annual Gross Income:

Single: Up to $35,000

Couple: Up to $45,000 ($2, 500 for each additional child)

One adult with child: Up to $37,500 ($2, 500 for each additional child)

Bank Interest: Up to $1,000

No Rental, Investment, Business, Self-Employment, Foreign Income or Expenses

Dates: February 1 – June 30, 2022

Languages: English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Korean, Hindu & Malayalam

Inquiry/Registration：416-979-8299 ext. 2 (Settlement Team); ext. 247 (Rossana); Email rsancho@cfso.care