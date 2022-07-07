Freestyle Abstract Acrylic Paint Pouring (In-Studio)

Friday, July 15

5pm – 9pm

Join us for a freestyle abstract paint pouring drop in session! Get creative and pour fluid paints on to canvas or wooden birch wood panels to create vibrant acrylic artwork.

Just pay for your canvas or wooden panel size and we will include all paint pouring materials.

Options include:

8×10 canvas – $25.00+HST

8×10 wooden panel – $30+HST

11×14 canvas – $35.00+HST

11×14 wooden panel – $40+HST

…and more!

Please note, paint pouring pieces will take at least 48hrs to dry completely. You are welcome to take them wet in one of our trays or to pick up your piece at a later date. All pieces must be picked up within two weeks.

This is not an instructed paint pouring workshop – so participants should be familiar with the paint pouring process. However, we will provide notes for any beginners who would like to explore paint pouring and our staff are always here to help!

Spaces are limited. Contact us today: info@freshpaintstudio.ca or 647-927-0764

All painters must register in advance!

Time slots are as follows:

5:30 pm – 7:00 pm, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, and 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Please note, in-studio painting is socially distanced and masks must be worn in the studio.