Gathering of Socially Distanced Plants Pops-Up At Trinity Bellwoods

On Wednesday, July 29, CHIVE, a Toronto-based company that designs unique, modern plant pots, is inviting the people of Toronto to sit back, and relax and expand their bubble – to a plant. The activation starts at 8 a.m. sharp and plants are not expected to last long.

You heard that right – plants will pop-up in the social distancing circles at Trinity Bellwoods Park. Torontonians can sit beside a plant in this circle of socially distanced trust. Afterward, they can take it home with them in exchange for a small donation to CAMH’s COVID-19 Mental Health Resiliency & Coping Fund. CHIVE will match all donations made in support of the activation*.

So why are they doing this? “Plants are a calming force in a changing world and positively impact mental health,” said Todd Newgren, Founder, CHIVE. “We are approaching COVID very cautiously. Our socially distanced plant pop-up is a great way to get our plants out into the wild while supporting a worthy cause – those most affected by social isolation. Many of our friends have been heavily affected by depression and anxiety during the pandemic, so we thought this was a great way to lift people’s spirits.”

WHEN: Wednesday July 29th, 2020

WHERE: Trinity Bellwoods Social Distancing Circ – North of the Tennis Court

TIME: 8 a.m. until they are gone.

WHAT: A social distanced plant adoption in support of CAMH’s COVID-19 Mental Health Resiliency & Coping Fund

Check out a sneak peek here of some of the incredible plants that will be available for adoption: https://chive.ca/collections/plant-and-pot-bundles

*Up to $3,000