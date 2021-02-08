Girls Night In – Valentine’s Day Brunch Show

NOW MagazineAll EventsGirls Night In – Valentine’s Day Brunch Show

Virtual interactive comedy celebrating love with Debra McGrath and Colin Mochrie, Alex Bellisle, Ashley Comeau, Sayjal Joshi and Carisa Barreca. 1 pm. Free. http://www.gnishow.com

 

2021-02-13 @ 01:00 PM to
2021-02-13 @ 02:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Other
 

Comedy

Virtual Event

