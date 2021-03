All blood types are needed. Everyone who can is encouraged to donate. Ask a family member, friend, or colleague to book an appointment to donate at the same as you. Together, physically distant, you can make donating blood a new meaningful tradition.Â

At the Yonge & Bloor Donor Centre, 2 Bloor Street East, Apr 2 from 10 am-2 pm. Appointments are required to ensure physical distancing. blood.ca/Toronto