Good News Toronto: 9 F&%#KIN YEARS

Good News Toronto celebrates 9 years of news and debauchery! Over the years we’ve had Canadian Comedy Award Winners, JFL Alum, and one guy who performed in the back room of Cafe Piccolino one time.

Good News, Toronto! is a show made by Toronto for Toronto. It debuted as a two-person news team in 2013, and was partly inspired by the crazy antics of then Toronto Mayor Rob Ford. Since then, it has developed into a fully-fledged satirical news program that ridicules the news, current Premier Doug Ford…and pretty much anything else worth roasting.

At the same time, the show gives voice to a diverse variety of Toronto’s most talented performers from the sketch, improv, stand-up, and musical comedy scenes. Although the show has changed in format over the years and cast members have come and gone, Good News, Toronto! has kept its “good dumb fun” mentality throughout!

Featuring:

Cast:

Korri Birch

Jeremy Friedmann

Gerald Yeung

Emily Ferrier

Quentin Matheson

Ally Medeiros

Brie Watson

Returning Alum:

Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll

Zach Weingarten

Bobby Homer

Michelle Parkes

Sam Polito