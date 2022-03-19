Good News Toronto: 9 F&%#KIN YEARS

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Good News Toronto celebrates 9 years of news and debauchery! Over the years we’ve had Canadian Comedy Award Winners, JFL Alum, and one guy who performed in the back room of Cafe Piccolino one time.
Good News, Toronto! is a show made by Toronto for Toronto. It debuted as a two-person news team in 2013, and was partly inspired by the crazy antics of then Toronto Mayor Rob Ford. Since then, it has developed into a fully-fledged satirical news program that ridicules the news, current Premier Doug Ford…and pretty much anything else worth roasting.
At the same time, the show gives voice to a diverse variety of Toronto’s most talented performers from the sketch, improv, stand-up, and musical comedy scenes. Although the show has changed in format over the years and cast members have come and gone, Good News, Toronto! has kept its “good dumb fun” mentality throughout!
Featuring:
Cast:
Korri Birch
Jeremy Friedmann
Gerald Yeung
Emily Ferrier
Quentin Matheson
Ally Medeiros
Brie Watson
Returning Alum:
Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll
Zach Weingarten
Bobby Homer
Michelle Parkes
Sam Polito
Location Address - 945 Bloor West, Toronto
Event Price - 20