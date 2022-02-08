Jumblies Theatre + Arts is proud to announce a two week celebration of Grounds for Goodness, an evolving, touring project created over three years, with many art forms, participants and places. From February 12-26, 2022, Grounds for Goodness will take up residence at the Small Arms Inspection Building (SAIB) in Mississauga to share this growing body of work in an online and in-person activation.

In person events will include an evolving multi-media exhibition, drop-in art-making and story-sharing, pop-up workshops and performance, and music and dance rehearsals unfolding in the public space. Online programming will feature daily stories, virtual tours and short film screenings, glimpses of performances, conversations and more. The activities are suitable for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

This landmark Grounds for Goodness episode will showcase new musical works by young composers Christina Volpini, Arie Verheul van de Ven and Robert Fleitz, in collaboration with Continuum Contemporary Music. It will feature dance creations with Kashe Dance. Visitors will be able to leaf through and contribute to a growing collection of story cards about acts of goodness epic and intimate, from historical and personal. The many community and arts partners to date for the project include the Arab Community Centre of Toronto, Weston-King Neighborhood Centre’s Senior Art Group, Aanmitaagzi Storymakers (Nipissing First Nation), Ottawa Valley Creative Arts, Kenora Association for Community Living, and Vancouver Moving Theatre’s Downtown Eastside Heart of a City Festival.

Grounds for Goodness

February 12-26, 2022

Small Arms Inspection Building

1352 Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga, ON

Public Open hours: Tuesday to Friday 10am-6pm, and Saturdays 10am-2pm

Full Schedule of Events and live-stream link available at: groundsforgoodness.ca

Art-making Drop-ins Tuesday-Friday 1-5pm Saturday 11am-2pm

ONLINE Activities Feb 15-19 and Feb 22-24

Stories 12:30pm Virtual Tours 4pm Short Films 5pm