NOW MagazineAll EventsGuided Tequila Tasting

Guided Tequila Tasting

Guided Tequila Tasting

by
87 87 people viewed this event.

Join National Tequila Ambassador James Bailey on an hour long outdoor tasting tour of some of the most coveted tequilas including Jose Cuervo Extra-Anejo!

 

Tickets are $25/person and sold in groups of 2 or 4

All tickets include:

– Welcome cocktail

– flight of 5 1/2oz tequila samples

– Gratuity

 

Welcome Cocktail: The Autumn Colada

1800 Coconut Rum, Coconut Milk, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Fall Spice Syrup

Flight of 5 tequilas:

1800 Silver
1800 Repo
1800 Anejo
Dobel Diamante
Reserva de la Familla Jose Cuervo Extra Anejo

Event registration closed.
 

Date And Time

2020-10-31 @ 06:00 PM to
2020-11-01 @ 04:00 PM
 

Event Types

Other
 

Event Category

Food & Drink
 

Registration End Date

1970-01-01

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.