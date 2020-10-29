Guided Tequila Tasting

Join National Tequila Ambassador James Bailey on an hour long outdoor tasting tour of some of the most coveted tequilas including Jose Cuervo Extra-Anejo!
Tickets are $25/person and sold in groups of 2 or 4
All tickets include:
– Welcome cocktail
– flight of 5 1/2oz tequila samples
– Gratuity
Welcome Cocktail: The Autumn Colada
1800 Coconut Rum, Coconut Milk, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Fall Spice Syrup
Flight of 5 tequilas:
1800 Silver
1800 Repo
1800 Anejo
Dobel Diamante
Reserva de la Familla Jose Cuervo Extra Anejo
