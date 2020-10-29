Guided Tequila Tasting

Join National Tequila Ambassador James Bailey on an hour long outdoor tasting tour of some of the most coveted tequilas including Jose Cuervo Extra-Anejo!

Tickets are $25/person and sold in groups of 2 or 4

All tickets include:

– Welcome cocktail

– flight of 5 1/2oz tequila samples

– Gratuity

Welcome Cocktail: The Autumn Colada

1800 Coconut Rum, Coconut Milk, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Fall Spice Syrup

Flight of 5 tequilas:

1800 Silver

1800 Repo

1800 Anejo

Dobel Diamante

Reserva de la Familla Jose Cuervo Extra Anejo