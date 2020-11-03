Hazukido Grand Opening Celebration – Free Croissants!

Hazukido has over 100 unique croissant flavours and the first North American location is opening in Toronto on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020!

Celebrate our grand opening with us from November 11th-15th with free croissants!

Starting at 10am daily, we will have two promotions on our HAZUKIDO Canada mobile app (iOS & Android)!

The first 30 mobile orders will get a free Hazukido Signature Croissant Box!

The next 60 mobile orders can buy any croissant and get one free (of equal or lesser value).

(Promos are only for orders placed through the app, limit one per person, pick up in store.)

Hazukido products follow the Shokunin Spirit of Japan of mastering one’s craft, in this case the art of croissants are perfected with the highest quality ingredients. Try one of our 14 signature croissants that are baked fresh daily and expect to see a rotation of new flavours and seasonal offerings in the future! Visit our store and see for yourself!

We’re located at:

The Atrium

595 Bay St Unit E-01, Toronto, ON M5G 2C2

(Dundas side)