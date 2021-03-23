Heart of Home Care Awards – VHA Home HealthCare

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, National Caregiver Day in Canada, VHA Home HealthCare will host a free virtual event specially designed for unpaid caregivers. The programming for the event will equip caregivers with tools to support themselves and their loved ones and prevent caregiver burnout, all within one hour as we know their time is limited.

The winners of this year’s Heart of Home Care Awards in three categories will also be announced with special heartwarming tribute videos to share their stories. The award categories are Caring and Giving Back, Young Caregiver, and Caring with Compassion.

We hope you will join us for these enjoyable and educational sessions and to hear the heart-warming stories of our Heart of Home Care winners.

The event is free but registration is required.

To learn more, click here, or click the “Register for Event” button!