Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Awareness Week is an international initiative, annually taking place the first full week of June.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by inflamed areas where the Apocrine sweat glands are located; underarms, under the breasts, in the buttocks, and groin, though it may occur anywhere there is hair. Severe forms of HS are often very painful and interfere with the quality of life of those living with the disease. It is estimated to affect 1-4% of Canadians, however because the condition is often misdiagnosed and many who live with Hidradenitis Suppurativa don’t always feel comfortable talking about their symptoms or seeking medical attention, the number could potentially be much higher. Hidradenitis Suppurativa is considered a progressive disease meaning it can worsen over time. As a result early diagnosis and management are key.

The understanding and acceptance of the general public is an important factor in patients’ treatment and health, and HS Awareness Week provides an opportunity to increase awareness, correct misconceptions, promote education and support, recognize the struggles of those affected, and shorten the delay in diagnosis.

An adult’s skin, if spread across a surface, would cover approximately 22 square feet (2 square meters). It is our largest organ and it is what identifies us to others. To those living with HS, their skin is often a source of pain and embarrassment.

By illuminating Canadian Landmarks, we want to send a message of support to those living with HS to embrace their personal beauty as well as increase awareness of this condition leading to early diagnosis and treatment.

For more information on HS Awareness week virtual events and a full list of illuminated Canadian landmarks visit hsheroes.ca