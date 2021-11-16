Holiday Breakfast with Santa

Palais Royale Ballroom welcomes you to celebrate the holidays and continue your family tradition with their fabulous “Breakfast with Santa” program.

Join Santa and his elves for a morning of holiday fun!

Event includes a beautiful breakfast buffet for the whole family to enjoy, a family visit with Santa, sweet maple taffy and hot chocolate along with a variety of programming for the kids: crafting a festive decoration to take home, decorating a sweet treat to eat, enjoying a holiday film, and caroling with our elves. Each child also receives a sweet gift from Santa! Parents are welcome to visit the bake sale prepared by Mrs. Claus or pre-order items in advance available for pick up on the day of attendance.

Please call 416-533-3553 for tickets and further information or visit www.palaisroyale.ca/breakfastwithsanta/

Group seating available and preferred. Limited tickets available this year to allow for smaller groups and physical distancing with tables.

*Covid-19 protocols and procedures will be in place to ensure the safety of Santa, his elves and all families in attendance. Please note guests the age of 12 and older must be fully vaccinated.