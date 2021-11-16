Holiday Breakfast with Santa

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Palais Royale Ballroom welcomes you to celebrate the holidays and continue your family tradition with their fabulous “Breakfast with Santa” program.
Join Santa and his elves for a morning of holiday fun!
Event includes a beautiful breakfast buffet for the whole family to enjoy, a family visit with Santa, sweet maple taffy and hot chocolate along with a variety of programming for the kids: crafting a festive decoration to take home, decorating a sweet treat to eat, enjoying a holiday film, and caroling with our elves. Each child also receives a sweet gift from Santa! Parents are welcome to visit the bake sale prepared by Mrs. Claus or pre-order items in advance available for pick up on the day of attendance.
Please call 416-533-3553 for tickets and further information or visit www.palaisroyale.ca/breakfastwithsanta/
Location Address - 1601 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Event Price - $49.95 per person