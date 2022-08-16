How Can We Listen to Nature?

Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 16, 2022

Can trees talk? Do plants communicate? Can a raccoon carry a conversation? We might not be able to talk as easily with other species as we can with our own, but if we pay close attention, we can learn to notice the needs of those around us. Turn on your curiosity and come ready to use all your senses for this guided nature walk!

Note: This program is family friendly and will be fully outdoors, with access to indoor washrooms. November 8 at 1:30 pm. $10. High Park Nature Centre, 375 Colborne Lodge. highparknaturecentre.com.

Location Address - 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3

Event Price - $10

Sat, Nov 5th, 2022 @ 01:30 PM
to 03:00 PM

Other

Community Events

