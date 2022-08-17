Innisfil Fashion Market

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
The trendiest event in town! A unique fashion market to sell your unwanted wardrobe wares + to shop local! Rummage through hundreds of clothing racks and insane prices.
With 60+ stylish vendors and individuals selling their unwanted wardrobes, local businesses, street eats and good vibes, this is a day you don’t want to miss!
Instagram: @innisfilfashionmarket
Location Address - 7883 Yonge street Innisfil
Event Price - Free