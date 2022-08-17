Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Innisfil Fashion Market

Aug 17, 2022

Innisfil Fashion Market

1 1 people viewed this event.

The trendiest event in town! A unique fashion market to sell your unwanted wardrobe wares + to shop local! Rummage through hundreds of clothing racks and insane prices.

With 60+ stylish vendors and individuals selling their unwanted wardrobes, local businesses, street eats and good vibes, this is a day you don’t want to miss!

Instagram: @innisfilfashionmarket

Additional Details

Location Address - 7883 Yonge street Innisfil

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Sat, Sep 3rd, 2022 @ 09:00 AM
to 01:00 PM

Event Types

Other

Event Category

Community Events

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine