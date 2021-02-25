Revolution Her International Women’s Day 2021

Virtual event with guest speaker Meena Harris (Founder & CEO of Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign). and Maria Locker (Founder and CEO of RevolutionHER) for an intimate and impactful conversation about family, justice, women’s rights, making history and challenging norms, a nod to this year’s International Women’s Day theme of #ChooseToChallenge. Women from across North America are invited to join the conversation. March 7 at 2 pm. https://shop.revolutionher.com/pages/iwd-2021 #TogetherWeRise