Revolution Her International Women's Day 2021

Virtual event with guest speaker Meena Harris (Founder & CEO of Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign). and Maria Locker (Founder and CEO of RevolutionHER) for an intimate and impactful conversation about family, justice, women’s rights, making history and challenging norms, a nod to this year’s International Women’s Day theme of #ChooseToChallenge. Women from across North America are invited to join the conversation. March 7 at 2 pm. https://shop.revolutionher.com/pages/iwd-2021 #TogetherWeRise

2021-03-07 @ 02:00 PM
2021-03-07 @ 03:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Personal & Professional Development

Virtual Event

