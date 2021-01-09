Sun Worshippers. Beach Lovers. Homesick Jamaicans. COVID-Weary People Everywhere. JAMAICA IS CALLING!

JAMAICA IN JANUARY Is a 2-part celebration of the delicious vibes of Jamaica. It’s

1. A 60-Minute FREE VIRTUAL EVENT, 5 to 6 p.m. (Eastern time), plus

2. JAMAICA IN A BOX offering scrumptious Jamaican food to enjoy before, during or after the Virtual Event. (Available until January 27 @ 6pm. Curbside Pick Up on January 31 between 2:30 and 4 p.m. at 300 College Street a block west of Spadina)

>> Ways to Enjoy the Deliciousness <> NUFF (plenty) GIVEAWAYS <<

Including an EPIC PRIZE PACKAGE; Jamaican Ludo (game) Board; 10 Reasons Why Jamaicans Run So Fast Cookbook; Don’t Worry Eat Patty t-shirt, and more.