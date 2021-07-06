Jr. Forest Explorers

Caregiver and toddler nature program. Connect with the natural world through hands-on outdoor activities. Registration is required for all attendees. This program is for children 18 months to three-and-a-half years old. Jul 5 to Aug 30. Free. https://en.downsviewpark.ca/educate/jr-park-explorers

Important information:

Bring water bottle, sunscreen and bug spray (recommended).

Caregiver is required to stay for the duration of the program.

Additional information will be sent following registration.

Sibling policy: This program is for children 18 months to three-and-a-half years old. Children up to age four are welcome if they have not started school (i.e. those entering JK in fall 2021 who are four-years-old are welcome). Please contact us directly for specific inquiries about bringing a child outside the age range.

