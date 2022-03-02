Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Jumanji: The Next Level – The IMAX Experience

Mar 2, 2022

Jumanji: The Next Level – The IMAX Experience

8 8 people viewed this event.

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Additional Details

Location Address - 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3B9

Event Price - 9.24 - 13.27

Location ID - 560756

Date And Time

Sun, Mar 13th, 2022 @ 03:30 PM

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine