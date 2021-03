Virtually explore Ontario’s Legislative Building during this fun and interactive program. Learn how provincial parliament works, see where laws are passed for the province of Ontario, and participate in a debate, games and much more. This 60 minute free online event for children ages 6 to 12, will be hosted on Microsoft Teams. Advance Registration is required. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.ola.org/en/visit-learn/find-your-tour/kids-corner-live