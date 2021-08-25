COVID-19

Kaeja d'Dances interactive digital installation and site-specific experience with QR codes that prompt 3 short dance films plus one augmented.

Aug 25, 2021

Kaeja d’Dances interactive digital installation and site-specific experience with QR codes that prompt 3 short dance films plus one augmented reality experience. Films are triggered through your mobile device. Sep 22-Sep 21, 2022. Details on laneway locations for QR codes- http://kaeja.org/laneway

Part of Artworx TO’s Year of Public Art 2021-2022 Laneway ART-ery Dances is a site-specific project that is led by Artistic Producer, Mateo Galindo Torres.

Additional Details

Venue Name - Downtown Toronto

Event Price - N/A

Date And Time
Wed, Sep 22nd, 2021 @ 12:00 AM
Wed, Sep 21st, 2022 to

Location
Multiple Addresses, Online Event

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Dance

