Leslie Spit and Shine: Tommy Thompson Park Cleanup

Help us protect our environment in a first of its kind combined LAND and WATER cleanup at the Leslie Street Spit (Tommy Thompson Park).

Toronto’s Tommy Thompson Park (Leslie Street Spit) has been described as an “accidental wilderness” springing into Lake Ontario from the construction waste of a growing Toronto. Tommy Thompson Park is a great place to experience nature and the outdoors. It is widely considered one of the best places for bird-watching in the city, with more than 300 recorded species. It’s also a prime destination for wildlife viewing and fishing. In addition to its unique natural features, the park offers picturesque views of the Toronto skyline and Lake Ontario.

Unfortunately TTP suffers from being a great place to visit with large amounts of litter and other material that does not belong in a natural environment. We need your support in cleaning up TTP from either the land or water.

If you have a watercraft: kayak, canoe, paddleboard, etc meet at the east end of the Cherry Beach parking lot at 8:30

If you are landbound and want to cleanup and explore this wonderful spot on foot, meet at the TTP welcome centre (1 Leslie Street) at 9:00.

To comply with the insurance regulations required by TRCA, all volunteers must complete a waiver. This will take just a moment or two and each attendee will receive a $25 gift cert courtesy of Toronto SUP and Kayak (Standup Paddleboard).

Link to water crew waiver: https://checkout.xola.com/index.html

Link to land crew waiver: https://checkout.xola.com/index.html

There will also be an opportunity to complete waiver on site, but recommend filling out waiver online ahead of time.

As a thank you for participating, food and refreshments willl be provided at the end of the cleanup. You will also have an opportunity to visit with a number of eco-friendly groups such as Swim Drink Fish, Toronto Nature Stewards, Toronto Climate Save, Not Far From the Tree and others

Many thanks to our team, Shoreline Revival Group, Toronto SUP and Kayak, Sierra Club Canada, Aquatic Park Sailing Club, TRCA and A Park for All

***We love dogs, but TTP has a strict No Dogs policy. Remember that this a protected natural space, so please obey signs and walk only on marked trails.***

Bags will be provided, but we have a very limited supply of gloves, so please bring your own.

Rain or Shine. Volunteer hours for high school students verified