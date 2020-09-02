Liberty Village Virtual Terry Fox Run/Walk

Because of COVID-19, the annual Liberty Village Terry Fox Run/Walk is not able to take place in Liberty Village Park on September 20. Instead Canadians are encouraged to continue to support cancer research through virtual runs from coast to coast to coast on September 20. Terry once said, “Anything is possible if you try.” Today, 40 years later, we are innovating as well – we can’t think of anything that Terry would appreciate more.

Where: Wherever you are! Around your neighbourhood, backyard, down the street or around the block. Walk, ride, run!

Why: Because cancer research cannot wait for COVID-19 to be over. Because Terry asked us to try. Because it’s the 40th anniversary of Terry’s Marathon of Hope!

You can register and/or donate online at http://www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/torontolibertyvillage. You can also order a full-colour t-shirt which celebrates the 40 years of the Marathon of Hope.

The Liberty Village Terry Fox Virtual Run/Walk appreciates your support! One Day. Your Way. We will unite in spirit, not in person!