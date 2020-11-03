Life Captured Photo Contest by Fujifilm Printlife:

LIFE CAPTURED: Through the lens of everyday people

Your Memories are Worth Celebrating! We believe every precious memory should be cherished! This year, we’re giving you the chance to submit your photos for the opportunity to have your photo showcased at the Toronto Pearson Airport. All eligible submissions have a chance to WIN 1 of 6 $200 Fujifilm Printlife gift cards and have their photo enlarged and featured in Terminal 1. All eligible submissions may be displayed in a series of photo collages alongside the winning photo. (FUJIFILM Printlife in partnership with the GTAA)

Free to enter and open to anyone who would like to participate and show community love for TORONTO and CANADA !

How to participate: Go to fujifilmlifecaptured.ca for contest details and enter submission!

