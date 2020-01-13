Other Life-formings

Group show, works by Parastoo Anoushahpour, Zach Blas & Jemima Wyman, Laurie Kang, Alex McLeod, Pedro Neves Marques, Linda Sanchez, Amanda Strong.

Jan 13-Mar 7, opening reception & performance with Daniel Barrow 5-8:30 pm Jan 15. Free. A FREE shuttle bus to Blackwood Gallery will depart from Mercer Union (1286 Bloor West) at 5:30 pm and return to Mercer Union at 8:30 pm.

