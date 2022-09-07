Willowdale BIA’s Live Music On Yonge event series will return this year from September 8th to October 1st. For 4 weeks, enjoy free live music performances every Thursday from 12 pm to 2 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 pm to 9 pm.

From traditional jazz to R&B-based pop, these emerging artists are looking forward to a chance to perform live in the heart of downtown North York.

Located between just North of Finch Ave. to just North of Sheppard Ave., each week artists will play at five popular locations. Stroll through the area or grab some takeout to make the most of the season enjoying these performances.

Visit the Willowdale BIA website for more information.