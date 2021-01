As part of Greenwin’s virtual Suite Events, tune in every Monday at 4 pm for story time with Mallory in the Library. Each week, Mallory will read a few stories ranging in topics from grandparents, the environment, taking care of others, and stories about food and light. Recommended for ages 5-9 – but all are welcome. Free. http://www.greenwin.ca/events

Visit @greenwincorp on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn and @GreenwinTALKS on Twitter.