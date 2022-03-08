March Break at Fort York

Take part in fun and engaging drop-in outdoor activities, tours, and demonstrations while you explore Toronto’s past, present and future. Enjoy an outdoor walking tour, warm up by the Fort’s outdoor fire pit, and find out how to cook over an open fire. People of all ages can take part in a number of Covid-safe activities, including games, arts and crafts, interactive historic artifacts, and a nature and biodiversity station.

Come explore the grounds and historic buildings in the heart of the City’s downtown!Take part in fun and engaging drop-in outdoor activities, tours, and demonstrations while you explore Toronto’s past, present and future. Enjoy an outdoor walking tour, warm up by the Fort’s outdoor fire pit, and find out how to cook over an open fire. People of all ages can take part in a number of Covid-safe activities, including games, arts and crafts, interactive historic artifacts, and a nature and biodiversity station. March 12-20.

This is a FREE, drop-in event. Capacity may be limited to maintain health and safety. Outdoor tours at 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm on weekdays. Additional tours at 12 pm and 2 pm on weekends. See website for details.