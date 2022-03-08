March Break at Ontario Place

From March 12 to March 20, you can see a great selection of movies at Cinesphere or explore the great outdoors!

For our movie lovers, the Cinesphere will feature afternoon screenings of Paddington 2, Hotel Transylvania, and Trolls World Tour, as well as several titles in IMAX including The Croods: A New Age, Jumanji: The Next Level, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. Evening programming in IMAX includes Joker, Godzilla vs. Kong, Dunkirk, Muse – Simulation Theory: The IMAX Experience, In The Heights, Ghost in the Shell and more! For showtimes and tickets, visit our website.

Looking for some fresh air and outdoor fun? Join us daily from noon to 9 pm for our Community Bonfire, which will be hosted at the Cedar Cove North Fire Pit, weather permitting. S’mores kits, hot chocolate and other tasty snacks will be available at our concession in the West Commons.

We also continue to offer several activities for visitors to do during the winter months, including reserving your own Fire Pit, taking a self-guided public art walking tour of Ontario Place in partnership with ArtworxTO, or explore the waterfront trail from Trillium Park to the West Island.

ontarioplace.com

Hours of Operations:

Community Bonfire & Concession – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Trillium Park & Ontario Place – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily