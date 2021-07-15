MarkeTo District 10,000 Step Challenge Kick-Off Walk

On behalf of the MarkeTo District BIA, we proudly present The MarkeTo District 10,000 Step Challenge! To keep ourselves safe, many of us were stuck inside this past spring and winter season and as a result, we are moving our bodies less and less. We know getting fresh air and daily physical exercise are activities we can all do to support our health.

The MarkeTo District 10,000 Step Challenge invites residents and visitors in our community to get their daily steps in by walking around the entire BIA from Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West all the way down to Wingold Ave and back again three times to complete 10,000 steps.

We encourage you to walk at your own speed and pace. Remember to take your time and take breaks (maybe stop to grab an ice cream or coffee!!) before continuing your steps.

Here is how to participate in the challenge:

1. Pick any decal on the ground as your starting point, remember the colour of the decal and your surroundings.

2. Follow the red wayfinding markers on the sidewalk around the BIA three times to your original starting point to complete 10,000 steps for the day!

3. When you have completed the challenge, take a photo, and share it us on social media! Tag us @MarketoDistrictBIA and #Marketo10

While the challenge runs all summer long, we invite you to join us on Tuesday, July 20 at 10:30 am in front of 2919 Dufferin Street to kick-off the event and walk 10,000 steps with us! Water and a cold treat will be provided! For more information and details, please visit our website https://marketodistrict.com/10000-step-challenge/ or email us at bia@marketodistrict.com.