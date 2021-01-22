Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

Streaming live online The Improvised Talk Show welcomes special guest, Lieutenant-Commander Paul Smith of The Royal Canadian Navy. Starring The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Dale Boyer, Kris Siddiqi, Jack Mosshammer, Kerry Griffin and Sandy Jobin-Bevans. Hosted by David Shore. Live stream hosted by Dan Galea. Feb 6 at 8 pm.

The show will stream live to FB, Twitter, YouTube at 8 pm. Live stream starts at 7:50 pm with the show starting at 8 pm.

You can watch the stream here: Monkey Toast’s FB Page

Monkey Toast’s twitter account, click here.

Monkey Toast’s YouTube Channel, click here

If you enjoy the show, please consider making a donation to us via PayPal, click here.