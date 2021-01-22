NOW MagazineAll EventsMonkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

by
17 17 people viewed this event.

Streaming live online The Improvised Talk Show welcomes special guest, Lieutenant-Commander Paul Smith of The Royal Canadian Navy. Starring The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Dale Boyer, Kris Siddiqi, Jack Mosshammer, Kerry Griffin and Sandy Jobin-Bevans. Hosted by David Shore. Live stream hosted by Dan Galea. Feb 6 at 8 pm.

The show will stream live to FB, Twitter, YouTube at 8 pm. Live stream starts at 7:50 pm with the show starting at 8 pm.

You can watch the stream here: Monkey Toast’s FB Page

Monkey Toast’s twitter account, click here.

Monkey Toast’s YouTube Channel, click here

If you enjoy the show, please consider making a donation to us via PayPal, click here.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-06 @ 08:00 PM to
@ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Other
 

Event Category

Comedy
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.